Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is -4.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.49 and a high of $21.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.79% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.57, the stock is -6.64% and -8.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 6.48% at the moment leaves the stock 26.29% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 42.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.18%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.78%, and is -5.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2643 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.08 and Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.95% and -16.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.90% this year

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.29M, and float is at 128.40M with Short Float at 7.62%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vitalone Joseph A, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Vitalone Joseph A sold 19,854 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $19.14 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45090.0 shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Thomas Remi (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $18.46 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Burton Ingrid (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $20.35 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 63,243 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -9.75% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 9.92% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -17.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.