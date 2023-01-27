FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Volatility At 5.96%, Should You Add A Position?

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is 38.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $21.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.83% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -145.67% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.11, the stock is 18.62% and 34.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 7.07% at the moment leaves the stock 65.59% off its SMA200. FGEN registered 53.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.09%.

The stock witnessed a 41.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.27%, and is 15.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $122.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 183.10% and 3.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.40%).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FibroGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.10% this year

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.77M, and float is at 86.50M with Short Float at 7.75%.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conterno Enrique A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Conterno Enrique A sold 1,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $19.95 per share for a total of $30683.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

FibroGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Wettig Thane (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 734 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $15.80 per share for $11597.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89163.0 shares of the FGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Graham Juan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,407 shares at an average price of $14.50 for $20402.0. The insider now directly holds 53,703 shares of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading -49.56% down over the past 12 months and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is -38.28% lower over the same period. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is -78.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.