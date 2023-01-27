Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is 16.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.08 and a high of $103.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWRE stock was last observed hovering at around $71.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98%.

Currently trading at $72.70, the stock is 9.83% and 15.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 3.52% off its SMA200. GWRE registered -24.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.17%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.72%, and is 6.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) has around 3376 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $842.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 451.55. Profit margin for the company is -23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.59% and -29.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Analyst Forecasts

Guidewire Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.30% this year

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.32M, and float is at 81.63M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hung Priscilla, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Hung Priscilla sold 9,547 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $70.00 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57915.0 shares.

Guidewire Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Cooper Jeffrey Elliott (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $66.23 per share for $26691.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64321.0 shares of the GWRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, King James Winston (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) disposed off 1,386 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $83160.0. The insider now directly holds 37,942 shares of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE).

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -2.99% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -1.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.