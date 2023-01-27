Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) is -6.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.36 and a high of $59.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HALO stock was last observed hovering at around $52.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $53.28, the stock is -0.45% and -3.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 13.73% off its SMA200. HALO registered 58.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.06%.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.55%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has around 145 employees, a market worth around $7.18B and $580.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.76 and Fwd P/E is 19.19. Profit margin for the company is 36.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.90% and -10.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Analyst Forecasts

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 200.60% this year

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.53M, and float is at 133.75M with Short Float at 6.81%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torley Helen, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $52.41 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Torley Helen (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $51.05 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the HALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, LaBarre Michael J. (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $50.46 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 143,137 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 45.33% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 0.75% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -4.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.