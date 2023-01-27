Here are the top Institutional holders of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) shares

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is 39.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.20 and a high of $105.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOOT stock was last observed hovering at around $74.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.05% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.13% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -13.53% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.42, the stock is 27.15% and 34.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 17.55% at the moment leaves the stock 24.47% off its SMA200. BOOT registered -11.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 25.01%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 41.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.40%, and is 18.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.34 and Fwd P/E is 14.64. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.14% and -17.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.70%).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 214.30% this year

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.81M, and float is at 29.64M with Short Float at 7.43%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Watkins James M, the company’s CFO & SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $52.34 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11730.0 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that STARRETT PETER (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $70.88 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14799.0 shares of the BOOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Watkins James M (CFO & SECRETARY) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $60.83 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 8,353 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading -19.99% down over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -35.46% lower over the same period.