Here are the top Institutional holders of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is 18.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.23 and a high of $66.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11%.

Currently trading at $43.89, the stock is 14.27% and 13.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -0.00% off its SMA200. CPE registered -17.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.64%.

The stock witnessed a 21.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.83%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $3.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.20 and Fwd P/E is 3.12. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.54% and -33.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 111.40% this year

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.70M, and float is at 60.38M with Short Float at 9.73%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kimmeridge Energy Management C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $56.65 per share for a total of $368.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.2 million shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $62.00 per share for $12.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.94 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, BPP HoldCo LLC (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $62.00 for $12.4 million. The insider now directly holds 5,935,002 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shell plc (SHEL) that is trading 17.65% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 8.81% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 21.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.