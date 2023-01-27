Here are the top Institutional holders of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) shares

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is 21.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $297.66 and a high of $621.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHTR stock was last observed hovering at around $403.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.63% off its average median price target of $443.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.77% off the consensus price target high of $649.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -50.33% lower than the price target low of $273.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $410.39, the stock is 10.85% and 11.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -1.12% off its SMA200. CHTR registered -27.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.77%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.37%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has around 93700 employees, a market worth around $61.96B and $53.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.51. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.87% and -33.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charter Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.90% this year

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.97M, and float is at 99.13M with Short Float at 9.04%.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zinterhofer Eric Louis, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zinterhofer Eric Louis bought 27,202 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $374.04 per share for a total of $10.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46901.0 shares.

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Hargis Jonathan (EVP/Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $458.45 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2604.0 shares of the CHTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Hargis Jonathan (EVP/Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 2,300 shares at an average price of $464.81 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 5,604 shares of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -0.42% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -19.64% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -18.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.