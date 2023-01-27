Here are the top Institutional holders of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) shares

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) is 63.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DARE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 54.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 29.18% and 39.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 24.20% off its SMA200. DARE registered -14.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.10%.

The stock witnessed a 56.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.10%, and is 22.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $112.88M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.85% and -27.66% from its 52-week high.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dare Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.50% this year

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.82M, and float is at 83.16M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 378.50% higher over the past 12 months. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 11.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.