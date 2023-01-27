Here are the top Institutional holders of Incyte Corporation (INCY) shares

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) is 7.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.07 and a high of $84.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INCY stock was last observed hovering at around $84.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $86.01, the stock is 6.15% and 6.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 13.52% off its SMA200. INCY registered 15.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.61%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.77%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) has around 2094 employees, a market worth around $19.29B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.85 and Fwd P/E is 21.33. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and 1.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 415.00% this year

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.41M, and float is at 218.93M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Incyte Corporation (INCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stein Steven H, the company’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Stein Steven H sold 28,399 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $79.78 per share for a total of $2.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Incyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Iyengar Vijay K (EVP, GMAPPS) sold a total of 17,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $80.80 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37855.0 shares of the INCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Tray Thomas (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,223 shares at an average price of $82.16 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 16,606 shares of Incyte Corporation (INCY).

Incyte Corporation (INCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is trading 11.66% up over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 76.87% higher over the same period.