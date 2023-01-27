Here are the top Institutional holders of Masco Corporation (MAS) shares

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is 8.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $64.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74%.

Currently trading at $50.58, the stock is 2.05% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -0.77% off its SMA200. MAS registered -20.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.19%.

The stock witnessed a 7.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.63%, and is 4.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $10.97B and $8.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.87 and Fwd P/E is 13.93. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.49% and -21.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masco Corporation (MAS) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.00M, and float is at 224.74M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allman Keith J., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Allman Keith J. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $51.40 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Turner Reginald M JR (Director) sold a total of 9,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $49.54 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18866.0 shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Turner Reginald M JR (Director) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $46.81 for $51488.0. The insider now directly holds 28,766 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading -17.07% down over the past 12 months. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) is -22.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.