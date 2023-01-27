Here are the top Institutional holders of NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) shares

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is 10.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.69 and a high of $38.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $31.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.41%.

Currently trading at $36.06, the stock is 13.31% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 13.93% at the moment leaves the stock 7.70% off its SMA200. NTCT registered 21.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.10%.

The stock witnessed a 10.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.35%, and is 17.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) has around 2331 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $890.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.31 and Fwd P/E is 17.62. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.69% and -5.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.30% this year

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.86M, and float is at 69.33M with Short Float at 3.60%.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOWNING JOHN, the company’s EVP, World-Wide Sales. SEC filings show that DOWNING JOHN sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $34.88 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

NetScout Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that SZABADOS MICHAEL (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $35.69 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34310.0 shares of the NTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, DOWNING JOHN (EVP, World-Wide Sales) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $33.67 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 116,086 shares of NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT).

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -29.89% down over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is 14.14% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -17.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.