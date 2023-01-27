Here are the top Institutional holders of Yext Inc. (YEXT) shares

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is 3.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $8.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $6.74, the stock is 5.22% and 10.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 27.89% off its SMA200. YEXT registered -14.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.45%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.63%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $820.33M and $399.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.85. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.50% and -21.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.50M, and float is at 108.80M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Yext Inc. (YEXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Distelburger Brian, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Distelburger Brian sold 45,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $6.13 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.07 million shares.

Yext Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Distelburger Brian (Director) sold a total of 22,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $6.13 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.12 million shares of the YEXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Shin Ho (General Counsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $6.41 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 84,471 shares of Yext Inc. (YEXT).

Yext Inc. (YEXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -14.04% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -23.17% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -21.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.