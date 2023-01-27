Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -1.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.00 and a high of $79.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.92% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.82% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.89, the stock is 0.12% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -5.39% off its SMA200. BKI registered -13.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.87%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.93%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $9.14B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.09 and Fwd P/E is 26.17. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.10% and -23.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.50M, and float is at 150.82M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Otting Joseph M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Otting Joseph M bought 3,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $58.10 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7746.0 shares.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is 28.14% higher over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -24.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.