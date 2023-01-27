Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is 0.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.35 and a high of $57.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.62% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.30, the stock is 7.27% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -41.37% off its SMA200. DOMO registered -64.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.24%.

The stock witnessed a 8.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.37%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.31% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) has around 917 employees, a market worth around $515.66M and $299.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.99% and -75.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (400.00%).

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domo Inc. (DOMO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.39M, and float is at 30.24M with Short Float at 3.41%.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wong Catherine, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wong Catherine sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $13.96 per share for a total of $52359.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Domo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that MELLOR JOHN M (CEO) sold a total of 6,924 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $14.65 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the DOMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Felt Bruce C. Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,525 shares at an average price of $14.69 for $81151.0. The insider now directly holds 248,669 shares of Domo Inc. (DOMO).

Domo Inc. (DOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -14.04% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -23.17% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -21.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.