Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is 10.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is 7.67% and 4.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -15.02% off its SMA200. MNTV registered -54.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.40%.

The stock witnessed a 12.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.99%, and is 9.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $475.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.51. Profit margin for the company is -26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.95% and -58.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.95M, and float is at 128.25M with Short Float at 7.59%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blum Lora D, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Secty. SEC filings show that Blum Lora D sold 5,323 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $7.72 per share for a total of $41120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Momentive Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Carr Priyanka (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 9,176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $8.07 per share for $74032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MNTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Blum Lora D (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) disposed off 5,992 shares at an average price of $8.07 for $48343.0. The insider now directly holds 184,330 shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV).