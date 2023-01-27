Innoviva Inc. (INVA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) is -4.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.56 and a high of $20.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.68, the stock is -3.51% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -10.50% off its SMA200. INVA registered -17.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.62%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.31%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $886.21M and $373.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.98 and Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is 78.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.64% and -38.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.90%).

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innoviva Inc. (INVA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innoviva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.73M, and float is at 69.19M with Short Float at 14.24%.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Innoviva Inc. (INVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Innoviva, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,598,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $16.72 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29.27 million shares.

Innoviva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Innoviva, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 11,671,662 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $2.20 per share for $25.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.67 million shares of the INVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Innoviva, Inc. (Director) acquired 5,385,208 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $26.93 million. The insider now directly holds 16,365,969 shares of Innoviva Inc. (INVA).

Innoviva Inc. (INVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.75% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.78% lower over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 6.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.