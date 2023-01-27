LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is 22.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYTS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.16% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.37% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.98, the stock is 17.76% and 25.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 14.79% at the moment leaves the stock 81.58% off its SMA200. LYTS registered 147.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 149.67%.

The stock witnessed a 24.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.48%, and is 13.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $427.83M and $475.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.33 and Fwd P/E is 17.08. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.89% and 10.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSI Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.10% this year

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.64M, and float is at 24.33M with Short Float at 0.40%.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bastian Jeffery S., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Bastian Jeffery S. sold 2,612 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $8.30 per share for a total of $21680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47214.0 shares.

LSI Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Galeese James E (Executive VP; CFO) sold a total of 4,865 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $8.30 per share for $40380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LYTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Galeese James E (Executive VP; CFO) disposed off 14,130 shares at an average price of $8.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 87,463 shares of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS).

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading -45.00% down over the past 12 months and Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) that is -7.08% lower over the same period.