Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) is 7.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $0.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTCR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 8.72% and 13.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 5.20% off its SMA200. MTCR registered -3.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.95%.

The stock witnessed a 11.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.57%, and is 8.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.41% and -28.55% from its 52-week high.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.57M, and float is at 37.23M with Short Float at 0.61%.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Leonard Braden Michael, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Leonard Braden Michael bought 120,099 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $48040.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.16 million shares.

Metacrine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Leonard Braden Michael (10% Owner) bought a total of 50,122 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $0.38 per share for $19001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.04 million shares of the MTCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Leonard Braden Michael (10% Owner) acquired 101,384 shares at an average price of $0.40 for $40554.0. The insider now directly holds 5,990,349 shares of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR).