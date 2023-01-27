Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Volatility At 4.34%, Should You Add A Position?

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) is 19.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $5.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRDY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.6% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is 7.84% and 19.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 2.14% off its SMA200. NRDY registered -40.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.89%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 31.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.98%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $446.62M and $162.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.18% and -52.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.30%).

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.90% this year

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.71M, and float is at 71.14M with Short Float at 7.53%.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TPG GP A, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TPG GP A, LLC sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $1.90 per share for a total of $2.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.94 million shares.

Nerdy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Cohn Charles K. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 132,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $2.34 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.46 million shares of the NRDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Cohn Charles K. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 108,204 shares at an average price of $2.35 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 10,324,612 shares of Nerdy Inc. (NRDY).