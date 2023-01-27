New Big Money Means Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) is 28.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $31.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCAT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -70.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.64, the stock is 18.68% and 26.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 5.17% at the moment leaves the stock 6.10% off its SMA200. HCAT registered -51.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.27%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 32.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.05%, and is 7.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $737.51M and $271.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.13% and -56.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Health Catalyst Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.90% this year

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.30M, and float is at 53.02M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hunt Bryan Truman, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hunt Bryan Truman sold 2,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $12.53 per share for a total of $29503.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Health Catalyst Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Hunt Bryan Truman (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $12.00 per share for $24660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HCAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Llewelyn Linda (Chief People Officer) disposed off 642 shares at an average price of $12.12 for $7781.0. The insider now directly holds 49,707 shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT).

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -23.35% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -1.21% lower over the same period. Premier Inc. (PINC) is -12.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.