New Big Money Means MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is 40.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $600.68 and a high of $1275.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MELI stock was last observed hovering at around $1130.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 57.94%.

Currently trading at $1188.58, the stock is 23.16% and 27.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 5.12% at the moment leaves the stock 35.84% off its SMA200. MELI registered 18.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.14%.

The stock witnessed a 35.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.73%, and is 10.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has around 29957 employees, a market worth around $58.39B and $9.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 223.33 and Fwd P/E is 83.25. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.87% and -6.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Analyst Forecasts

MercadoLibre Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 357.10% this year

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.33M, and float is at 46.25M with Short Float at 2.34%.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Melamud Marcelo, the company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Melamud Marcelo bought 55 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $881.82 per share for a total of $48500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.0 shares.

MercadoLibre Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that de la Serna Juan Martin (Executive VP Corporate Affairs) bought a total of 50 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $931.00 per share for $46550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the MELI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, de la Serna Juan Martin (Executive VP Corporate Affairs) acquired 65 shares at an average price of $928.64 for $60362.0. The insider now directly holds 450 shares of MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI).

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -23.35% down over the past 12 months and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) that is 5.47% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -23.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.