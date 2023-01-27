New Big Money Means ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is 5.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.86 and a high of $92.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OGS stock was last observed hovering at around $81.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85%.

Currently trading at $80.00, the stock is 2.46% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -0.84% off its SMA200. OGS registered 5.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.83%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.53%, and is 4.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.10 and Fwd P/E is 19.40. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.18% and -13.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.31M, and float is at 53.13M with Short Float at 3.42%.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hutchinson Michael G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hutchinson Michael G sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $76.95 per share for a total of $76950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13239.0 shares.

ONE Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A (Director) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $76.58 per share for $61264.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10019.0 shares of the OGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Hutchinson Michael G (Director) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $86.12 for $64590.0. The insider now directly holds 12,768 shares of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS).

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) that is trading 1.46% up over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 11.12% higher over the same period. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is 9.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.