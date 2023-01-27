New Big Money Means Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is 17.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.23 and a high of $135.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RL stock was last observed hovering at around $123.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $124.21, the stock is 7.71% and 12.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 24.63% off its SMA200. RL registered 14.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.42%.

The stock witnessed a 19.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.41%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $7.94B and $6.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.31 and Fwd P/E is 13.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.05% and -8.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 653.30% this year

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.00M, and float is at 40.20M with Short Float at 11.80%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Louvet Patrice, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $2.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Louvet Patrice (President and CEO) sold a total of 18,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $120.00 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the RL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Smith Andrew Howard (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 4,623 shares at an average price of $129.75 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 67,945 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is trading -55.04% down over the past 12 months and Tapestry Inc. (TPR) that is 17.62% higher over the same period. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is -15.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.