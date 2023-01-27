New Big Money Means Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) is -1.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCRB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is 2.99% and -8.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 3.36% off its SMA200. MCRB registered -28.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.14%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.51%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $673.38M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 120.40% and -41.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.53M, and float is at 116.29M with Short Float at 5.85%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ege David S., the company’s. SEC filings show that Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $7.93 per share for a total of $39745.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46734.0 shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,738,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $3.15 per share for $27.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.88 million shares of the MCRB stock.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xencor Inc. (XNCR) that is trading -3.40% down over the past 12 months.