New Big Money Means Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) is 11.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.27 and a high of $27.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.9% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.31% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.33, the stock is 10.72% and 17.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 33.06% off its SMA200. SNDX registered 72.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.44%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.06%, and is 7.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $126.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.49% and 2.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.90% this year

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.67M, and float is at 57.43M with Short Float at 11.10%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Legault Pierre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Legault Pierre sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32000.0 shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Legault Pierre (Director) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $26.74 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32000.0 shares of the SNDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Ordentlich Peter (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 17,200 shares at an average price of $25.05 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 265 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -53.15% lower over the past 12 months.