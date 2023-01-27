New Big Money Means The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) is -7.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HNST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -5.68% and -5.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -18.02% off its SMA200. HNST registered -54.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.50%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.52%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $261.24M and $312.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.45% and -59.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -165.80% this year

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.46M, and float is at 85.33M with Short Float at 4.07%.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warren Jessica, the company’s Chief Creative Officer. SEC filings show that Warren Jessica sold 24,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $2.94 per share for a total of $73059.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Rexing Rick (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 7,491 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $2.98 per share for $22323.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the HNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Hoyt Janis (Chief People Officer) disposed off 10,302 shares at an average price of $2.98 for $30700.0. The insider now directly holds 325,980 shares of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST).

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.75% up over the past 12 months and Moelis & Company (MC) that is -14.58% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -11.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.