New Big Money Means Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is 15.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.47 and a high of $92.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $73.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.59% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.91% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.18, the stock is 9.27% and 16.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 13.63% off its SMA200. TW registered -15.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.98%.

The stock witnessed a 16.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.82%, and is 5.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has around 1046 employees, a market worth around $17.35B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.14 and Fwd P/E is 35.11. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.07% and -18.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.72M, and float is at 110.93M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zucker Scott, the company’s Chief Admin. and Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Zucker Scott sold 31,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $72.04 per share for a total of $2.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24302.0 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Zucker Scott (Chief Admin. and Risk Officer) sold a total of 1,659 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $72.01 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24302.0 shares of the TW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Peterson Justin (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 13,838 shares at an average price of $63.60 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 37,475 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).