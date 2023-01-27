Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is 9.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.15 and a high of $127.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $94.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59%.

Currently trading at $96.94, the stock is 3.83% and 5.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock 1.03% off its SMA200. NTRS registered -16.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.02%.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.19%, and is 7.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has around 21100 employees, a market worth around $19.58B and $6.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.79 and Fwd P/E is 12.60. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.30% and -24.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.40M, and float is at 207.28M with Short Float at 1.03%.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allnutt Lauren E, the company’s EVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Allnutt Lauren E sold 393 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $105.61 per share for a total of $41505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4534.0 shares.

Northern Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Tyler Jason J. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,936 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $115.60 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23286.0 shares of the NTRS stock.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -2.56% down over the past 12 months and BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is -4.97% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is 3.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.