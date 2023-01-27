Paltalk Inc. (PALT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) is 169.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $4.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PALT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 77.80% and 107.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock 92.28% off its SMA200. PALT registered 50.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 93.48%.

The stock witnessed a 140.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 143.84%, and is 50.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.14% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $30.37M and $11.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.13% and -19.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paltalk Inc. (PALT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paltalk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.72M, and float is at 4.50M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paltalk Inc. (PALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Katz Jason, the company’s CEO, President, COO & Chairman. SEC filings show that Katz Jason bought 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $1.79 per share for a total of $10561.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Paltalk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Katz Jason (CEO, President, COO & Chairman) bought a total of 9,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $1.79 per share for $16289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the PALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Katz Jason (CEO, President, COO & Chairman) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $10350.0. The insider now directly holds 610,912 shares of Paltalk Inc. (PALT).