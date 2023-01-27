POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Volatility At 4.66%, Should You Add A Position?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is -0.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is 0.01% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -7.58% off its SMA200. PNT registered 24.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.99%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.76%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.18% and -34.24% from its 52-week high.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Analyst Forecasts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -318.90% this year

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.40M, and float is at 89.46M with Short Float at 8.99%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCCANN JOE A., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $14342.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Malik Rajesh (Director) bought a total of 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $6.66 per share for $24642.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3700.0 shares of the PNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, HOGUE GERALD L. (Director) acquired 3,660 shares at an average price of $6.82 for $24943.0. The insider now directly holds 3,660 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT).