The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Volatility At 2.07%, Should You Add A Position?

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) is 4.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.41 and a high of $19.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.12% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.09, the stock is 2.14% and -1.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -2.39% off its SMA200. MCS registered -11.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.39%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.89%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $475.79M and $683.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 457.27 and Fwd P/E is 33.53. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.53% and -21.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Marcus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.40% this year

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.51M, and float is at 23.62M with Short Float at 13.85%.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The Marcus Corporation (MCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLSON BRUCE J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLSON BRUCE J sold 3,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $48324.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1618.0 shares.

The Marcus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that KISSINGER THOMAS F (Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $17.71 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95848.0 shares of the MCS stock.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -27.22% down over the past 12 months and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is -46.35% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -18.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.