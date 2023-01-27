Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Volatility At 2.46%, Should You Add A Position?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is 3.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.50 and a high of $158.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UHS stock was last observed hovering at around $146.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $147.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.37% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -27.66% lower than the price target low of $114.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.53, the stock is -0.14% and 6.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 24.08% off its SMA200. UHS registered 13.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.18%.

The stock witnessed a 3.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.53%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has around 68300 employees, a market worth around $10.17B and $13.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 13.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.40% and -8.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Health Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.59M, and float is at 61.81M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs Lawrence S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 1,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $153.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1869.0 shares.

Universal Health Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Gibbs Lawrence S. (Director) sold a total of 985 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $143.84 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3176.0 shares of the UHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, McDonnell Eileen C. (Director) disposed off 296 shares at an average price of $141.17 for $41786.0. The insider now directly holds 3,577 shares of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS).

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 21.32% up over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -65.07% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -39.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.