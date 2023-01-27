Which institution holds the most shares in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is 31.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AREB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is 19.34% and 12.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 million and changing 5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -57.71% off its SMA200. AREB registered -96.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.96%.

The stock witnessed a 37.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is 31.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.63% over the week and 16.34% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.46. Distance from 52-week low is 63.81% and -96.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1345.70%).

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 16.38M with Short Float at 1.80%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -29.21% down over the past 12 months. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is -46.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.