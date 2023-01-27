Which institution holds the most shares in Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is -2.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.45 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.54, the stock is -1.28% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 6.05% off its SMA200. ASB registered -7.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.87%.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.88%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $955.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.17% and -12.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Associated Banc-Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.32M, and float is at 146.56M with Short Float at 3.54%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stadler Tammy C., the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Stadler Tammy C. sold 10,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $24.68 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57510.0 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Stein David L (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $24.32 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70485.0 shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, Utz John A. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 12,659 shares at an average price of $23.48 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 73,022 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -4.74% down over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is -14.29% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -14.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.