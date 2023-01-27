Which institution holds the most shares in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is 9.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.08 and a high of $306.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROK stock was last observed hovering at around $278.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.79%.

Currently trading at $281.87, the stock is 4.60% and 6.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 18.16% off its SMA200. ROK registered -6.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.22%.

The stock witnessed a 9.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.64%, and is 6.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $31.78B and $7.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.36 and Fwd P/E is 24.15. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.29% and -8.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Analyst Forecasts

Rockwell Automation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.20% this year

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.30M, and float is at 114.66M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulaszewicz Frank C, the company’s SVP. SEC filings show that Kulaszewicz Frank C sold 291 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $264.40 per share for a total of $76940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14885.0 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that House Rebecca W (SVP, CLO and Secretary) sold a total of 230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $258.65 per share for $59489.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10167.0 shares of the ROK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Kulaszewicz Frank C (SVP) disposed off 443 shares at an average price of $258.21 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 15,176 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is 25.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.