Which institution holds the most shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) is 3.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.51 and a high of $36.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNOM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.11% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 3.09% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.95, the stock is 4.07% and 3.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 7.43% off its SMA200. VNOM registered 24.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.32%.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.18%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.82 and Fwd P/E is 17.04. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.15% and -8.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.94M, and float is at 61.86M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BX SWT ML Holdco LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BX SWT ML Holdco LLC sold 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $33.45 per share for a total of $2.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.05 million shares.

Viper Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $33.45 per share for $2.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.05 million shares of the VNOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 128,200 shares at an average price of $33.83 for $4.34 million. The insider now directly holds 10,134,728 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM).

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) that is trading 22.56% up over the past 12 months.