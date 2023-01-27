Which institution holds the most shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is 4.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.26 and a high of $106.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAB stock was last observed hovering at around $103.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $104.03, the stock is 2.30% and 2.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 13.24% off its SMA200. WAB registered 16.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.26%.

The stock witnessed a 3.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.61%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $18.59B and $8.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.95 and Fwd P/E is 19.17. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.93% and -2.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.30M, and float is at 174.07M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeNinno David L, the company’s Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. SEC filings show that DeNinno David L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $99.67 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66250.0 shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Fetsko Michael (Pres., Freight Components Grp.) sold a total of 11,624 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $100.01 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37120.0 shares of the WAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Jain Nalin (President, Digital Electronics) disposed off 4,010 shares at an average price of $100.93 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 5,156 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GATX Corporation (GATX) that is 11.69% higher over the past 12 months. Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is -0.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.