Which Institutions Own Shares In Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)?

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) is -26.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.07 and a high of $134.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLFD stock was last observed hovering at around $75.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.73% off its average median price target of $127.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.06% off the consensus price target high of $141.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 41.67% higher than the price target low of $118.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.00, the stock is -19.58% and -30.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -8.89% at the moment leaves the stock -21.26% off its SMA200. CLFD registered 44.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.04%.

The stock witnessed a -27.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.82%, and is -4.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has around 407 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $270.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.44 and Fwd P/E is 13.70. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.54% and -48.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearfield Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.70% this year

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.80M, and float is at 11.53M with Short Float at 11.12%.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Walter Louis JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jones Walter Louis JR bought 86 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $116.65 per share for a total of $10032.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 906.0 shares.

Clearfield Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Harding Roger G (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $125.86 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15508.0 shares of the CLFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Hayward Donald R. (Director) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $120.50 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 8,984 shares of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD).

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 3.20% up over the past 12 months and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is -0.65% lower over the same period. Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is -10.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.