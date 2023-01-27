Which Institutions Own Shares In Graco Inc. (GGG)?

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.48 and a high of $75.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGG stock was last observed hovering at around $67.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.72% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.94% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.62, the stock is -2.24% and -2.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 2.87% off its SMA200. GGG registered -6.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.32%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.38%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Graco Inc. (GGG) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $11.14B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.46 and Fwd P/E is 24.19. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.95% and -11.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Graco Inc. (GGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graco Inc. (GGG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year

Graco Inc. (GGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.17M, and float is at 166.97M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Graco Inc. (GGG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Graco Inc. (GGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wordell Angela F, the company’s Executive VP, Operations. SEC filings show that Wordell Angela F sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $70.37 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12372.0 shares.

Graco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Johnson Jeffrey P. (President, Electric Motor Div) sold a total of 54,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $70.19 per share for $3.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30482.0 shares of the GGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Chambers Caroline M (President, EMEA) disposed off 19,041 shares at an average price of $69.95 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 48,599 shares of Graco Inc. (GGG).

Graco Inc. (GGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 8.66% up over the past 12 months and Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) that is 9.07% higher over the same period. ITT Inc. (ITT) is -2.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.