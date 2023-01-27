Which Institutions Own Shares In Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) is -14.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $4.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCUP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 81.19% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is -14.04% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -19.95% at the moment leaves the stock 23.65% off its SMA200. OCUP registered 0.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.83%.

The stock witnessed a 19.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.18%, and is -21.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $62.16M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.09% and -32.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.00%).

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.50M, and float is at 20.03M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MANUSO JAMES S J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANUSO JAMES S J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $1.99 per share for a total of $9950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21570.0 shares.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Sooch Mina (President and CEO) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.02 per share for $25300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the OCUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Sooch Mina (President and CEO) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $25879.0. The insider now directly holds 412,522 shares of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP).