Who are the Institutional Holders in American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is 2.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.77 and a high of $173.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AWK stock was last observed hovering at around $155.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.57% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.57% lower than the price target low of $134.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.20, the stock is 0.44% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 4.73% off its SMA200. AWK registered -0.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.26%.

The stock witnessed a 2.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.93%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $28.15B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.57 and Fwd P/E is 32.70. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.23% and -10.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Water Works Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.10% this year

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.00M, and float is at 180.95M with Short Float at 1.92%.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Melanie M, the company’s EVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Kennedy Melanie M sold 693 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $152.10 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11361.0 shares.

American Water Works Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Kennedy Melanie M (EVP, CHRO) sold a total of 1,029 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $145.52 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12054.0 shares of the AWK stock.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) that is trading -1.96% down over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is 3.87% higher over the same period. California Water Service Group (CWT) is 1.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.