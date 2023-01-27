Who are the Institutional Holders in Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is 10.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $34.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $29.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.58% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.6% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.18, the stock is 7.28% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 14.78% off its SMA200. YOU registered 47.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.64%.

The stock witnessed a 12.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.15%, and is 14.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 2251 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $389.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 99.60. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.89% and -12.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.30% this year

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.12M, and float is at 67.06M with Short Float at 19.34%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 169 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $29.10 per share for a total of $52.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.94 million shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that General Atlantic Partners AIV (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $29.10 per share for $52.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.94 million shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,800,000 shares at an average price of $29.10 for $52.38 million. The insider now directly holds 5,937,814 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).