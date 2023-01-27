Who are the Institutional Holders in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is -7.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.44 and a high of $29.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVBF stock was last observed hovering at around $24.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $23.88, the stock is -4.92% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -7.27% off its SMA200. CVBF registered 5.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.82%.

The stock witnessed a -8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.85%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has around 1015 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $476.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.35 and Fwd P/E is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is 44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.38% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Analyst Forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.89M, and float is at 132.32M with Short Float at 3.59%.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farnsworth David F, the company’s EVP & CCO. SEC filings show that Farnsworth David F sold 11,553 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $28.51 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34796.0 shares.

CVB Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Farnsworth David F (EVP & CCO) sold a total of 3,447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $28.48 per share for $98178.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34796.0 shares of the CVBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Kan Anna (Director) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $24.20 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 24,975 shares of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF).

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -21.34% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -20.06% lower over the same period. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -3.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.