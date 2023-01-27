Who are the Institutional Holders in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) is 2.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENSC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.47% higher than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is 4.72% and -44.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing -4.18% at the moment leaves the stock -90.35% off its SMA200. ENSC registered -98.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.02%.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.55%, and is 15.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.13% over the week and 17.01% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.71. Distance from 52-week low is 30.38% and -98.21% from its 52-week high.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 978.50% this year

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.22M, and Short Float at -.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kirkpatrick Lynn, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $0.53 per share for a total of $14216.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Kirkpatrick Lynn (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $0.49 per share for $34083.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the ENSC stock.