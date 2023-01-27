Who are the Institutional Holders in GitLab Inc. (GTLB)?

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) is 9.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.74 and a high of $80.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTLB stock was last observed hovering at around $47.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.25%.

Currently trading at $49.65, the stock is 12.34% and 12.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. GTLB registered -10.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.68%.

The stock witnessed a 7.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.89%, and is 12.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) has around 1630 employees, a market worth around $7.10B and $379.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.52% and -38.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.70% this year

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.88M, and float is at 88.03M with Short Float at 13.11%.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at GitLab Inc. (GTLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Dale R, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Brown Dale R sold 894 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $41.66 per share for a total of $37244.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16265.0 shares.

GitLab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that McBride Michael Eugene (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 6,832 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $45.70 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the GTLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Makan Divesh (10% Owner) disposed off 53,676 shares at an average price of $44.65 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of GitLab Inc. (GTLB).