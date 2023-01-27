Who are the Institutional Holders in Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)?

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) is 2.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.40 and a high of $27.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $15.26, the stock is 0.10% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -17.76% off its SMA200. MD registered -39.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.92%.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.70%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) has around 2725 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.39. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.97% and -43.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.13M, and float is at 80.97M with Short Float at 5.35%.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORDAN MARK S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that ORDAN MARK S sold 22,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $15.45 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Swift James D (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $15.31 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87956.0 shares of the MD stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -65.07% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -30.75% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 13.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.