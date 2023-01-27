Who is the Top Investor In Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is 24.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $172.05 and a high of $552.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALGN stock was last observed hovering at around $252.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.87% off its average median price target of $242.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.26% off the consensus price target high of $314.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -64.34% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $262.95, the stock is 14.22% and 24.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 4.31% at the moment leaves the stock 5.74% off its SMA200. ALGN registered -43.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.13%.

The stock witnessed a 29.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.63%, and is 11.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has around 22540 employees, a market worth around $19.97B and $3.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.71 and Fwd P/E is 34.11. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.83% and -52.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Align Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.09M, and float is at 73.17M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thaler Warren S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thaler Warren S bought 1,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $191.21 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30666.0 shares.

Align Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Myong Anne (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $190.26 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4794.0 shares of the ALGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, HOGAN JOSEPH M (President and CEO) acquired 10,600 shares at an average price of $188.58 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 185,401 shares of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 6.96% higher over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -30.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.