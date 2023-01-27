Who is the Top Investor In Alkermes plc (ALKS)?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is 9.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.75 and a high of $32.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALKS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $28.50, the stock is 6.17% and 11.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 8.73% off its SMA200. ALKS registered 13.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.41%.

The stock witnessed a 11.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.48%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has around 2211 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 71.25. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.03% and -13.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.28M, and float is at 161.64M with Short Float at 5.69%.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Alkermes plc (ALKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Daglio David Angelo Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Daglio David Angelo Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $23.31 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80000.0 shares.

Alkermes plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Nichols Christian Todd (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 7,474 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $28.26 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21035.0 shares of the ALKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, LANDINE MICHAEL J (SVP, Corp Dev., Alkermes, Inc.) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $29.15 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 232,306 shares of Alkermes plc (ALKS).

Alkermes plc (ALKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 14.07% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 0.75% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -4.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.