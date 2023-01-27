Who is the Top Investor In AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)?

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) is -21.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.20 and a high of $34.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANAB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.52% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.82% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.41, the stock is -6.63% and -11.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -0.90% off its SMA200. ANAB registered -24.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.63.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.85%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $677.38M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.12% and -28.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.90%).

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AnaptysBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.60% this year

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.43M, and float is at 28.34M with Short Float at 19.00%.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOUMEAU ERIC J, the company’s COO, General Counsel. SEC filings show that LOUMEAU ERIC J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $24.00 per share for a total of $60000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523.0 shares.

AnaptysBio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that LOUMEAU ERIC J (COO, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $20.50 per share for $23493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 523.0 shares of the ANAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 668,237 shares at an average price of $21.63 for $14.45 million. The insider now directly holds 7,521,024 shares of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB).

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.75% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 45.33% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 34.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.48% from the last report on Oct 13, 2022 to stand at a total of 5.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 26.12.