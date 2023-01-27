Who is the Top Investor In Ares Management Corporation (ARES)?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 18.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $78.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.81%.

Currently trading at $81.21, the stock is 10.91% and 10.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 3.58% at the moment leaves the stock 15.25% off its SMA200. ARES registered 12.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.01%.

The stock witnessed a 19.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.00%, and is 6.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $22.80B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.99 and Fwd P/E is 20.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.79% and -5.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.63M, and float is at 132.38M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 875,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54.21 million shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 721,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $1.65 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53.33 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 730,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 53,631,580 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -11.84% down over the past 12 months and Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is -14.70% lower over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -27.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.